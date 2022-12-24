In this Seventh-day Adventist ( SDA ) sermon presented by HopeLives365, Pastor Mark Finley preaches a sermon titled "Longing for Home".





Sin is all around us and it tears us down. We are not left without hope though. Some day soon Jesus will come back and take the righteous all home. To Heaven. There the saved will forever be with God and He will wipe away all their tears. Do you long for a better place? Listen as Pastor Mark Finley shares this new sermon that will encourage your heart and fill you with hope for something better than this world of sorrow and sin.





