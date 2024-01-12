Create New Account
Spank Me Tender - "Burning Love" - [LIVE] Music Video
Spank Me Tender
Published 18 hours ago

Upbeat funky rock n' roll cover of Elvis Presley

Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/burning-love

Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/81634487


Troy Reif -singer/guitar

musicrocklivemusic videoindie rockbluesalternative rockclassic rockspank me tenderacid rockpsychedelic rockelvis presleyblues rockburning love

