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You Are NOT Supposed to Talk About the deadly “Vaccine”. You ARE Supposed to DIE.
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150 views • July 17, 2021
Alex Jones nails it on how internet censorship ties in to the intended side effect of the COVID vaccine. Which is DEATH.
Once free speech is gone, no one can further raise awareness about how the COVID shots are killing people.
Full Segment: https://www.infowars.com/posts/deadly-covid-mrna-shot-is-made-to-murder-you-while-big-tech-censors-victims/
Once free speech is gone, no one can further raise awareness about how the COVID shots are killing people.
Full Segment: https://www.infowars.com/posts/deadly-covid-mrna-shot-is-made-to-murder-you-while-big-tech-censors-victims/
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