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The Unveiling - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning September 10 2023
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com

The Unveiling - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning September 10 2023

In the Book of Revelation, Jesus Christ Reveals the Events in the Fullness of the Times of the Gentiles and Jesus Christ Himself Is Revealed as He Who Is in the Midst of the Churches, as the Lamb of God, and as the Lord of Lords. Contrast the Lord Jesus Christ with the Antichrist; and Take Note of the Spirit That Can Animate AI Such as ChatGPT, Just Like It Can a Ouija Board. Scripture: Revelation 1:1-6


Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

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sciencebiblejesus christtechnologytruthlifeaifaithtribulationmark of the beastrevelationantichristhopecharles lawsonchatgpt
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