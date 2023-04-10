Tom Renz | The Cattlemen's Association is Telling 2 Stories - Which is True? MRNA in Our Food

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The state & national Cattlemen's Association are telling 2 different strories. How can we trust liars & even if they are telling the truth we don't know what is in #BillGates #FactoryMeats or foreign food. We MUST DEMAND disclosure & #InformedConsent #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #CCP #WEF #Truth #GodWins