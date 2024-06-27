Will the Cold Criminal Takeover be evident tonight?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scroll down for current posts: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick Did Israel whack JFK? Did Mario Puzo know that Ronald Reagan would become President & his Vice President George H. W. Bush as Vice Present would order Reagan assassinated? #WBNemesis might be the answer. Ask me Steven G. Erickson the question.