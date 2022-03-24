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The Black Sea Fleet Strikes at the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Caliber-NK Cruise Missiles have just been Launched. 032422
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311 views • March 24, 2022
The Black Sea Fleet strikes at the Armed Forces of Ukraine!
Caliber-NK cruise missiles have just been launched from the Sevastopol region from a small rocket ship. 8 missiles rush to the targets
Caliber-NK cruise missiles have just been launched from the Sevastopol region from a small rocket ship. 8 missiles rush to the targets
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