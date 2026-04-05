Proving Space Aliens & Fireballs Are Biblical Fallen Angels

Have you noticed the vast increase in alien, ET, and meteorite talk lately? Will an alien disclosure occur soon? Could the fireballs be Fallen Angels? What does all this mean biblically or prophetically?

Based on the Hebrew version of Revelation 6:12-17, the withering fireballs are called navel Tzva, which can be star-like cosmic apparitions, fallen angels or warring angels. John compares the Tzva to small figs or fig leaves, which should remind you of the Gen. 3:7 fig leaf shame. The increase in recent fireball sightings could be apocalyptic. All this mirrors Isaiah 34:4.

“Fallen Angels inherently exist as a flame of fire, male human forms or limitless abilities to shapeshift into any animal or object form including serpentine forms.” Dr. Michael Heiser

Must watch! Keith Scianna, creator and host of the YouTube channel End Times Productions

Lucifer Has a NASA Moon Mission named Artemis. Here's What They're Hiding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXegno-IfZI&t=1s