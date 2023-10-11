The Israel Defense Forces publish footage of the destruction of Hamas port infrastructure in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Navy
Cynthia... Looks like they want to make sure even fishing boats can't be used for food.
Adding this found:
⚡️The Hamas attack was a response to the impending operation of Israel, which, according to intelligence data, was preparing to eliminate the leaders of the movement - member of the Hamas Politburo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.