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Data Disaster: A Call for an Investigation into the CDC's Conduct During COVID-19
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110 views • February 19, 2021
Link to Video Source: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/cdc-investigation/
Besides the video, you will find supporting documentation and important action steps at the link. Be sure to follow up on the important information you hear.
From the site:
In March 2020, the CDC abruptly changed how death certificates were recorded. While this might seem like a mere formality, the CDC only made this change for one type of death — COVID-19 — and circumvented multiple federal laws to do so.
Join our panel of experts — researchers, doctors, lawyers, medical ethicists, educators and lawmakers — as they take an in-depth look at the CDC’s actions and the dire consequences they’ve had on all of American society. This includes unending lockdowns, school and business closures, an increase in suicides and mental health issues, economic hardship and despair, loved ones being forced to die all alone, and many more atrocities that have been inflicted on individuals in the name of “protecting public health.”
Tune in to Learn:
Why we should be concerned about death certificate data.
Why accuracy, integrity and transparency are so important during a public health crisis.
How the CDC set the stage for widespread devastation — physical, psychological and economic.
Simple steps we can take so that incidents of this magnitude never happen again.
Besides the video, you will find supporting documentation and important action steps at the link. Be sure to follow up on the important information you hear.
From the site:
In March 2020, the CDC abruptly changed how death certificates were recorded. While this might seem like a mere formality, the CDC only made this change for one type of death — COVID-19 — and circumvented multiple federal laws to do so.
Join our panel of experts — researchers, doctors, lawyers, medical ethicists, educators and lawmakers — as they take an in-depth look at the CDC’s actions and the dire consequences they’ve had on all of American society. This includes unending lockdowns, school and business closures, an increase in suicides and mental health issues, economic hardship and despair, loved ones being forced to die all alone, and many more atrocities that have been inflicted on individuals in the name of “protecting public health.”
Tune in to Learn:
Why we should be concerned about death certificate data.
Why accuracy, integrity and transparency are so important during a public health crisis.
How the CDC set the stage for widespread devastation — physical, psychological and economic.
Simple steps we can take so that incidents of this magnitude never happen again.
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