jewmerica is about to be destroyed. Mary, mother of Christ beloved of God has been given power to destroy America.

Christians, do not support israel or evil jews that God hates. The evil scheme out of Russia, was bolshevism, Marxist communism caused by the evil jews, which continues to this day. You have been deceived by the murderers of Jesus. By using dead old testament verses, to twist your mind to support the demon jews that care not for your well being, but seek only to destroy and corrupt all that is good and Holy. Now I, a Holy vessel of God almighty, warns you to repent and only study the New Testaments teachings of Christ Jesus. America is about to be utterly destroyed. Mary, her Holy Spirit has been given the power to punish the world for its sins. BEHOLD HIS MIGHTY HAND!

