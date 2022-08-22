In Conversation with “Eating Wild Honey and Locusts” with guest Celeste Solum with host Jessica Knock

Welcome to “In Conversation with Eatin' Wild Honey and Locusts” with Guest Celeste Solum of “Shepards Heart” and host Jessica Knock.

In this discussion based on Episodes 1 & 2 of her new “Soul Catcher Series,” Celeste presents about:

- Trapping and snaring your souls by witches and sorcerers

- Soul and Spirit Fusion



The PROPHET Ezekiel reveals the wicked ‘Plan to Catch Your Soul’: Ezekiel 13:17-21



Dr James Giordano: “claims the souls of man has been captured and harnessed as a power and as a voluntary act of surrender to deposit your soul into the hands of the purveyors of evil.”



Is this possible? Celetes examines biblical evidence and prophetic passages to reveal this is a forewarning to prepare for this day and age.

Other social platforms to access the video https://www.facebook.com/groups/331525282199294/permalink/409715744380247/







