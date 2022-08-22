In Conversation with “Eating Wild Honey and Locusts” with guest Celeste Solum with host Jessica Knock

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Welcome to “In Conversation with Eatin' Wild Honey and Locusts” with Guest Celeste Solum of “Shepards Heart” and host Jessica Knock.
In this discussion based on Episodes 1 & 2 of her new “Soul Catcher Series,” Celeste presents about:
- Trapping and snaring your souls by witches and sorcerers
- Soul and Spirit Fusion
The PROPHET Ezekiel reveals the wicked ‘Plan to Catch Your Soul’: Ezekiel 13:17-21
Dr James Giordano: “claims the souls of man has been captured and harnessed as a power and as a voluntary act of surrender to deposit your soul into the hands of the purveyors of evil.”
Is this possible? Celetes examines biblical evidence and prophetic passages to reveal this is a forewarning to prepare for this day and age.
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