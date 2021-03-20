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Facebooks Global Planning Lead Reveals Need For Government Intervention [16.03.2021]
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52 views • March 20, 2021
Project Veritas hidden camera interview with a worker from FB and Twitter etc.
Project Veritas
Founded by journalist James O’Keefe, the mission of Project Veritas is:
Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.
We investigate society's most sacred cows: politicians, big tech, the deep state, teachers unions. Veritas shines a light on the hidden secrets no one else is brave enough to uncover.
Project Veritas is the most effective non-profit on the national scene, period. We are the nation's leader in undercover journalism.
Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct.
You don’t expose systemic corruption without making a few enemies along the way. Read the lies published about Project Veritas and our founder, James O’Keefe.
PO Box 98217
Washington, DC
20090-8217
https://www.projectveritas.com/
https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas
https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
https://www.linkedin.com/company/project-veritas/
Source:
KJ'S WHAT HAPPENED? (3/18/21)
KJ's What Happened?
14.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L9-a28IEsMQ
Angel Realm
16 Mar 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/XhvDaj
Project Veritas
Founded by journalist James O’Keefe, the mission of Project Veritas is:
Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.
We investigate society's most sacred cows: politicians, big tech, the deep state, teachers unions. Veritas shines a light on the hidden secrets no one else is brave enough to uncover.
Project Veritas is the most effective non-profit on the national scene, period. We are the nation's leader in undercover journalism.
Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct.
You don’t expose systemic corruption without making a few enemies along the way. Read the lies published about Project Veritas and our founder, James O’Keefe.
PO Box 98217
Washington, DC
20090-8217
https://www.projectveritas.com/
https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas
https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
https://www.linkedin.com/company/project-veritas/
Source:
KJ'S WHAT HAPPENED? (3/18/21)
KJ's What Happened?
14.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L9-a28IEsMQ
Angel Realm
16 Mar 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/XhvDaj
Keywords
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