Coding Loops inside the Simulacrum w/ Jason Breshears of Archaix

👊 Today, I’m thrilled to welcome Jason Breshears of https://archaix.com. If you haven’t heard of Jason’s truly groundbreaking work on the 138-year-cycle of the Phoenix Phenomenon, the Nemesis X Object and various considerations relative to simulation theory, you’ve been hiding under a rock because EVERYBODY WHO’S ANYBODY’s talking about this stuff.

📝 In Jason’s own words, “Every mystery and enigma of the ancient world and today is explained in Simulation Theory. While this phenomenon is approached from the vantage point of our sciences today, Archaix is thus far the only source for demonstrating the artificiality of our holography from the chronological and traditional histories. We live within the Simulacrum and the evidence of our contained existence is everywhere. Our world is not what you think.”

🥩 🥔 Today’s chat isn’t for beginners. As two proud intellectual Southerners, we’re going to dive straight into the meat and potatoes of this complex subject matter. If you need to get up to speed before taking on this data, in the Show Notes I’ll provide a link to a wonderful overview presentation Jason recently gave to a group of fascinated Australians. Otherwise, strap in.

