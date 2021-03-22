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Face Mask & Life: If You Announce Your VIP Status To The World, The World Will Accommodate Your VIP Status
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30 views • March 22, 2021
Allan Stevo, author of the best selling “Face Masks in One Lesson” (https://www.amazon.com/Face-Masks-Lesson-Allan-Stevo/dp/1953847005/) — a book on how to never again wear a face mask — reads from his essay “Face Mask & Life: If You Announce Your VIP Status To The World, The World Will Accommodate Your VIP Status” (https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/allan-stevo/face-masks-if-you-announce-your-vip-status-to-the-world-the-world-will-accommodate-your-vip-status/)
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