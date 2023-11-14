More Israeli vehicles destroyed in Gaza ambushes

Another Israeli vehicles was destroyed in an ambush in Gaza Strip by Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas right-wing. RPG-7 rocket launcher with Al-Yasin tandem warhead, as well as Kornet ATGM blew up a number of Israeli tanks, bulldozers and machines, and a collection of soldiers hiding in buildings. 88 Israeli armored vehicles reduced in 5 days.
