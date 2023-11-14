Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More Israeli vehicles destroyed in Gaza ambushes
channel image
The Prisoner
8851 Subscribers
Shop now
166 views
Published Yesterday

Another Israeli vehicles was destroyed in an ambush in Gaza Strip by Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas right-wing. RPG-7 rocket launcher with Al-Yasin tandem warhead, as well as Kornet ATGM blew up a number of Israeli tanks, bulldozers and machines, and a collection of soldiers hiding in buildings. 88 Israeli armored vehicles reduced in 5 days.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
Keywords
gazakornet atgmsisraeli vehicles destroyedhamas al-qassam brigadesrpg-7 rocket launchers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket