Vampire Queen killed by DEATH JAB induced STROKE

Dec 12, 2021 - Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dies at 80

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hwAhOCNufw

**May 1, 2021**

"Get the vaccine. I’ve had my two shots. Tell everyone. Encourage everyone. This is a great, magnificent world we live in. Blessings on all born into it. Blessings on all who have faith in science, faith in truth, & faith in love."

**April 12, 2021**

"I received my second shot of the Moderna vaccine today. No pain, no soreness. Please, folks, get the vaccine. Get it and tell your friends to get it."

**April 5, 2021**

"Great voice for the vaccine. I got it. We must all get it. Please get the vaccine and tell everybody." (Quote from The Hill)

**June 18, 2015**

"Good Morning, People of the Page. Thanks to Brandi May for this story on a possible vaccine for Type-1 Diabetes.... http://fb.me/7qPpfARKl"

**January 17, 2013**

"I think a safe, reversible, male contraceptive procedure or vaccine could change history. So I appreciate this... http://fb.me/1sT2WZkwx"

**July 18, 2012**

"Sad story from England of Christian belligerance when it comes to the importance of a vaccine. Thanks to George... http://fb.me/25r9Qtho4"

**October 29, 2011**

"Good Morning, People of the Page worldwide. I know some of you oppose vaccines in general and some vaccines in... http://fb.me/M3IU2XUG"

**September 16, 2011**

"Behind the Bachmann debacle is the question of Gardasil. It is a worthwhile vaccine? Here's an article that may... http://fb.me/IIIOb4xy"

**April 9, 2011**

"Long ago, big drug companies made the decision that men would not buy a male contraceptive pill or vaccine. Market... http://fb.me/LimarSV7"

**December 30, 2010**

"If a culture can come up with Viagra, the culture can come up with a safe, healthy male contraceptive vaccine. If... http://fb.me/DTDR4x8k"

**December 30, 2010**

"A safe, reversible contraceptive vaccine for men should be marketed now, with incentives to all males age 13 and... http://fb.me/PogLAGp0"

**December 30, 2010**

"What could really cut down on the number of abortions in this country? A contraceptive vaccine for men. But do... http://fb.me/Nbs1ZdME"

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!