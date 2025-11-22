Vampire Queen killed by DEATH JAB induced STROKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dec 12, 2021 - Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dies at 80
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hwAhOCNufw
**May 1, 2021**
"Get the vaccine. I’ve had my two shots. Tell everyone. Encourage everyone. This is a great, magnificent world we live in. Blessings on all born into it. Blessings on all who have faith in science, faith in truth, & faith in love."
**April 12, 2021**
"I received my second shot of the Moderna vaccine today. No pain, no soreness. Please, folks, get the vaccine. Get it and tell your friends to get it."
**April 5, 2021**
"Great voice for the vaccine. I got it. We must all get it. Please get the vaccine and tell everybody." (Quote from The Hill)
**June 18, 2015**
"Good Morning, People of the Page. Thanks to Brandi May for this story on a possible vaccine for Type-1 Diabetes.... http://fb.me/7qPpfARKl"
**January 17, 2013**
"I think a safe, reversible, male contraceptive procedure or vaccine could change history. So I appreciate this... http://fb.me/1sT2WZkwx"
**July 18, 2012**
"Sad story from England of Christian belligerance when it comes to the importance of a vaccine. Thanks to George... http://fb.me/25r9Qtho4"
**October 29, 2011**
"Good Morning, People of the Page worldwide. I know some of you oppose vaccines in general and some vaccines in... http://fb.me/M3IU2XUG"
**September 16, 2011**
"Behind the Bachmann debacle is the question of Gardasil. It is a worthwhile vaccine? Here's an article that may... http://fb.me/IIIOb4xy"
**April 9, 2011**
"Long ago, big drug companies made the decision that men would not buy a male contraceptive pill or vaccine. Market... http://fb.me/LimarSV7"
**December 30, 2010**
"If a culture can come up with Viagra, the culture can come up with a safe, healthy male contraceptive vaccine. If... http://fb.me/DTDR4x8k"
**December 30, 2010**
"A safe, reversible contraceptive vaccine for men should be marketed now, with incentives to all males age 13 and... http://fb.me/PogLAGp0"
**December 30, 2010**
"What could really cut down on the number of abortions in this country? A contraceptive vaccine for men. But do... http://fb.me/Nbs1ZdME"
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!