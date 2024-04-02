Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tense Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Thwarted the Theft of a Strv 122 Tank by Russian Troops
channel image
High Hopes
3131 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published 12 hours ago

US Military News


Mar 29, 2024


In a daring move, Russian forces sought to capture a Ukrainian Strv 122 tank, but their plans were foiled by the quick thinking and advanced technology of the Ukrainian military, including the strategic use of drones.


Join us as we uncover the details of this dramatic event, examining the tactics, technology, and sheer determination that shaped this remarkable story.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI251yPcIRc

================================

Joel Richardson


Apr 1, 2024


A message shared at Messiah House in Amarillo Texas.


If the Spirit moves you, consider becoming a regular supporter of Joel Richardson Ministries: https://joelstrumpet.com/partner/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWFuoiPSHf4

Keywords
russiawardronesus military newsukrainethefttanktroopscapturetensestrv 122

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket