Tense Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Thwarted the Theft of a Strv 122 Tank by Russian Troops

US Military News
Mar 29, 2024
In a daring move, Russian forces sought to capture a Ukrainian Strv 122 tank, but their plans were foiled by the quick thinking and advanced technology of the Ukrainian military, including the strategic use of drones.
Join us as we uncover the details of this dramatic event, examining the tactics, technology, and sheer determination that shaped this remarkable story.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI251yPcIRc
================================
Joel Richardson
Apr 1, 2024
A message shared at Messiah House in Amarillo Texas.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWFuoiPSHf4
