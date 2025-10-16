Kids & Chiro! Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact:
#healing #health #kids
00:00:24- Isn't this neck-cracking thing dangerous for children? It doesn't look so safe!
00:02:32- You should take your child in almost instantly after birth, especially if they were born through cesarean section.
00:04:23- What if a kid is afraid of a chiropractic adjustment? How can we encourage them to visit a chiro?
00:07:45- My granddaughter is just over 2 ½ years old. Not speaking at all. Lots of interactive vocals that sound good, but no words. Has some eye contact, no behavioral issues, ignores all attempts to get her to respond to her name. Never received any intervention from day one. No injectables or medication. Is it possible to just be a late talker, or is more going on? Always been a great sleeper, ignores her new little brother completely, and he’s 5 months now.
00:13:52- We had been treating our son for what appeared to be ASD, with a sudden onset at 1 year old. While my son had made a massive recovery through what we’d been doing, Dr. B and his team aligned our son so well that first week, he had a detox fever, then spoke a full age-level sentence after a year with a speech pathologist, resulting in minimal improvements. I mean, 2–3-word sentences were normal then, 1 week later, 5+ word sentences were normal. Just incredible. I’m so glad we took the leap to try chiropractic and Dr. B in particular.