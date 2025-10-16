BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kids & Chiro! Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Kids & Chiro! Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Premieres 10/18/25, 07:00 PM

Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]


#healing #health #kids

Keywords
childrenadhdkidsautismhealingbabiesholisticbabydisorderspinebackdisordersissueschiroadjustscoliosis
Chapters

00:00:24- Isn't this neck-cracking thing dangerous for children? It doesn't look so safe!

00:02:32- You should take your child in almost instantly after birth, especially if they were born through cesarean section.

00:04:23- What if a kid is afraid of a chiropractic adjustment? How can we encourage them to visit a chiro?

00:07:45- My granddaughter is just over 2 ½ years old. Not speaking at all. Lots of interactive vocals that sound good, but no words. Has some eye contact, no behavioral issues, ignores all attempts to get her to respond to her name. Never received any intervention from day one. No injectables or medication. Is it possible to just be a late talker, or is more going on? Always been a great sleeper, ignores her new little brother completely, and he’s 5 months now.

00:13:52- We had been treating our son for what appeared to be ASD, with a sudden onset at 1 year old. While my son had made a massive recovery through what we’d been doing, Dr. B and his team aligned our son so well that first week, he had a detox fever, then spoke a full age-level sentence after a year with a speech pathologist, resulting in minimal improvements. I mean, 2–3-word sentences were normal then, 1 week later, 5+ word sentences were normal. Just incredible. I’m so glad we took the leap to try chiropractic and Dr. B in particular.

