Kids & Chiro! Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Premieres 10/18/25, 07:00 PM

Chapters

00:00:24- Isn't this neck-cracking thing dangerous for children? It doesn't look so safe!

00:02:32- You should take your child in almost instantly after birth, especially if they were born through cesarean section.

00:04:23- What if a kid is afraid of a chiropractic adjustment? How can we encourage them to visit a chiro?

00:07:45- My granddaughter is just over 2 ½ years old. Not speaking at all. Lots of interactive vocals that sound good, but no words. Has some eye contact, no behavioral issues, ignores all attempts to get her to respond to her name. Never received any intervention from day one. No injectables or medication. Is it possible to just be a late talker, or is more going on? Always been a great sleeper, ignores her new little brother completely, and he’s 5 months now.

00:13:52- We had been treating our son for what appeared to be ASD, with a sudden onset at 1 year old. While my son had made a massive recovery through what we’d been doing, Dr. B and his team aligned our son so well that first week, he had a detox fever, then spoke a full age-level sentence after a year with a speech pathologist, resulting in minimal improvements. I mean, 2–3-word sentences were normal then, 1 week later, 5+ word sentences were normal. Just incredible. I’m so glad we took the leap to try chiropractic and Dr. B in particular.