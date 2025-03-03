Never befriend warmongers: neocon Lindsey Graham U-turn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never befriend warmonger: watch US uber-hawk FLIP-FLOP on Zelensky
US neocon Lindsey Graham made a U-turn on his stance towards Zelensky in just a few weeks, going from praising him as an ally he always wanted, to urging the Kiev mob boss to resign.
