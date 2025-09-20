BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 23: You Write Your Own Ticket
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
7 views • 1 day ago

After freeing the Hebrews from slavery in Egypt, Jesus watched as they were repeatedly drawn to Lucifer’s temptations like flies to honey. Free will gave them the autonomy to reject God and embrace the propaganda put out by the Devil.

This is what happened with the adult generation to the point that God threatened to kill them. It was only Moses’ intercession that saved them after they abandoned the land of Canaan. Korah’s failed rebellion fired up the camp again and Jesus released a plague that killed 14,700 people.

It didn’t matter whether the Hebrews were loved or punished, neither course of action yielded a favorable result. They were simply hell bent on doing their own thing. As a result, Jesus instituted spiritual laws which allowed the Israelites be treated according to their free will.

Personal accountability would allow the individual to avoid Godly retribution as each person determined his or her eternal destiny.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1811.pdf

RLJ-1811 -- JUNE 6, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godjesuspropagandaegyptdevilslaveryhebrewsrebellionplaguemosesfree willluciferkorahcanaanintercessiontemptations
