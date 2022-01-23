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Patriot Barbie Lindsey Graham Defies Illegal Government Lockdowns
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132 views • January 23, 2022
Imagine reopening your business to provide for your family and your governor threatens you and orders child protective services to barge into your home. That’s exactly what happened to conservative political activist and freedom fighter Lindsey Graham. This event was a catalyst in her life to fight the government’s tyrannical mask mandates, social distancing, closing of small businesses, and cancel culture. The liberal community called her a terrorist, white supremacist, her salon was vandalized, and she received a barrage of hateful messages. Child protective services even threatened to remove her children from her home after their demeaning, illegal questioning. However, Lindsey prayed and God gave her a national platform to share her testimony, give glory to Him, and encourage Americans to fight the tyrants.


TAKEAWAYS

How government lockdowns radically affected small business owners

The importance of defying government mandates and unconstitutional tyranny

A parents responsibility in removing their children from public schools

Rights over our own body is now being threatened by the global elite


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
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She’s So Right Show: http://www.shessorightshow.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH LINDSEY GRAHAM
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LindseyGrahamThePatriotBarbie
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Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsconservativevaccinelindsey grahamterroristtyrannyweaponillegalfreechild protective servicesunconstitutionalactivistglobal elitepublic schoolsjabshotlockdownscovidmask mandatestina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpatriot barbie
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