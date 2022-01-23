Patriot Barbie Lindsey Graham Defies Illegal Government Lockdowns

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TAKEAWAYS
How government lockdowns radically affected small business owners
The importance of defying government mandates and unconstitutional tyranny
A parents responsibility in removing their children from public schools
Rights over our own body is now being threatened by the global elite
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Patriot Barbie’s Testimony Video: https://bit.ly/3A3bZDJ
Buy Lindsey’s Book, Targeted: https://bit.ly/TARGETEDCCM
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She’s So Right Show: http://www.shessorightshow.com/
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