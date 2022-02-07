© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Protests Update, Convoy of 50k truckers Jabbed and Non Jabbed STAND TOGETHER
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 07, 2022
Canadian Protests Update, Convoy of 50k truckers Jabbed and Non Jabbed STAND TOGETHER
https://rumble.com/vu9bx5-canadian-protests-update-convoy-of-50k-truckers-jabbed-and-non-jabbed-stand.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Rising star at UK Column Katie Jo explains it has been the true examples of humanity being played out which has been 'extremely emotional'. A heart warming report, people coming together to help each other fight peacefully and positively against a common enemy peddling tyranny throughout Canada.
For my 'Indy' comment I would say about Justin Trudo who has suddenly tested positive for the fake 'covid' and run away from the truckers. Catching Covid I bet he feels like he has been hit by a truck!
Sources:
*******************
Freedom Movement GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3s2cZnZ
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9bx5-canadian-protests-update-convoy-of-50k-truckers-jabbed-and-non-jabbed-stand.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Rising star at UK Column Katie Jo explains it has been the true examples of humanity being played out which has been 'extremely emotional'. A heart warming report, people coming together to help each other fight peacefully and positively against a common enemy peddling tyranny throughout Canada.
For my 'Indy' comment I would say about Justin Trudo who has suddenly tested positive for the fake 'covid' and run away from the truckers. Catching Covid I bet he feels like he has been hit by a truck!
Sources:
*******************
Freedom Movement GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3s2cZnZ
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.