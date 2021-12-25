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China Just Locked Down Xi'an City (Pop.13 million): Did the Next 'Gain of Function' Virus Just 'Escape' Fauci's Wuhan Lab?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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400 views • December 25, 2021
Video link: https://rumble.com/vrdc33-china-just-locked-down-xian-city-pop.13-million-did-the-next-virus-just-esc.html

In late December 2019, while the World was going about their Merry Business, there were two very disturbing events unfolding in the Wuhan Institute of Virology that no one, but those in Wuhan, China were aware of what was about to go viral. Literally. As you will see in this video there was more than one 'Gain of Function' virus that was being manipulated at the Wuhan virology lab in December '19 just as the Coronavirus Gain of Research Fauci Virus was being released in Wuhan and eventually on to the World. Two days ago Chinese President Xi Jinping locked down the major city of Xi'an over what they are saying is a 'cluster' of Covid breakouts. The city has a population of 13 million, China is about to host the 2022 Olympics in less than two months. There is speculation that China has been hit with a new virus, the rumors are circulating that the new virus is more dangerous than Covid and it may have leaked (again) out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Only time will tell, Merry Christmas.

Twitter @runthedigits
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Related links:

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InfoWars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc/

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2021-07-26/physician-scientist-steven-quay-forensic-examination-of-wuhan-institute-of-virology-covid-19-patient-specimens-from-december

https://arxiv.org/abs/2109.09112

https://www.cdc.gov/prions/bse/index.html

https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&;context=jicrcr

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