© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Just Locked Down Xi'an City (Pop.13 million): Did the Next 'Gain of Function' Virus Just 'Escape' Fauci's Wuhan Lab?
Follow
2
Share
Report
400 views • December 25, 2021
Video link: https://rumble.com/vrdc33-china-just-locked-down-xian-city-pop.13-million-did-the-next-virus-just-esc.html
In late December 2019, while the World was going about their Merry Business, there were two very disturbing events unfolding in the Wuhan Institute of Virology that no one, but those in Wuhan, China were aware of what was about to go viral. Literally. As you will see in this video there was more than one 'Gain of Function' virus that was being manipulated at the Wuhan virology lab in December '19 just as the Coronavirus Gain of Research Fauci Virus was being released in Wuhan and eventually on to the World. Two days ago Chinese President Xi Jinping locked down the major city of Xi'an over what they are saying is a 'cluster' of Covid breakouts. The city has a population of 13 million, China is about to host the 2022 Olympics in less than two months. There is speculation that China has been hit with a new virus, the rumors are circulating that the new virus is more dangerous than Covid and it may have leaked (again) out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Only time will tell, Merry Christmas.
Twitter @runthedigits
https://twitter.com/runthedigits
Related links:
From Global Agenda:
GENESIS 41: MAD COW DISEASE AND THE 7 YEARS OF FAMINE ARE SET TO BEGIN IN INDIA ON SEPTEMBER 25TH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X0QmeYl3PyIV/
WILL THE PRESENT COVID 19 VACCINATIONS TRIGGER THE UPCOMING 'MAD COW' DISEASE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QDWhJomYHMDr/
'Top Secret: The New Term "Vaccine Breakthrough" is Code For 'The Vaccine is the New Variant'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1qapYn6fk0I/
EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: WORLD SHOCKED BY SPARS 2025-2028 DOCUMENT
InfoWars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc/
https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2021-07-26/physician-scientist-steven-quay-forensic-examination-of-wuhan-institute-of-virology-covid-19-patient-specimens-from-december
https://arxiv.org/abs/2109.09112
https://www.cdc.gov/prions/bse/index.html
https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&;context=jicrcr
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
In late December 2019, while the World was going about their Merry Business, there were two very disturbing events unfolding in the Wuhan Institute of Virology that no one, but those in Wuhan, China were aware of what was about to go viral. Literally. As you will see in this video there was more than one 'Gain of Function' virus that was being manipulated at the Wuhan virology lab in December '19 just as the Coronavirus Gain of Research Fauci Virus was being released in Wuhan and eventually on to the World. Two days ago Chinese President Xi Jinping locked down the major city of Xi'an over what they are saying is a 'cluster' of Covid breakouts. The city has a population of 13 million, China is about to host the 2022 Olympics in less than two months. There is speculation that China has been hit with a new virus, the rumors are circulating that the new virus is more dangerous than Covid and it may have leaked (again) out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Only time will tell, Merry Christmas.
Twitter @runthedigits
https://twitter.com/runthedigits
Related links:
From Global Agenda:
GENESIS 41: MAD COW DISEASE AND THE 7 YEARS OF FAMINE ARE SET TO BEGIN IN INDIA ON SEPTEMBER 25TH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X0QmeYl3PyIV/
WILL THE PRESENT COVID 19 VACCINATIONS TRIGGER THE UPCOMING 'MAD COW' DISEASE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QDWhJomYHMDr/
'Top Secret: The New Term "Vaccine Breakthrough" is Code For 'The Vaccine is the New Variant'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1qapYn6fk0I/
EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: WORLD SHOCKED BY SPARS 2025-2028 DOCUMENT
InfoWars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc/
https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2021-07-26/physician-scientist-steven-quay-forensic-examination-of-wuhan-institute-of-virology-covid-19-patient-specimens-from-december
https://arxiv.org/abs/2109.09112
https://www.cdc.gov/prions/bse/index.html
https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&;context=jicrcr
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.