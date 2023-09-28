Create New Account
VAX CANCERS DEAD IN DAYS
channel image
Tilt
23 Subscribers
455 views
Published 15 hours ago

Oncologist: Cancers Are 'Growing Out of Control' In COVID-Vaccinated Individuals

Aggressive and rapidly-growing "turbo cancers" are affecting young people unlike anything Dr. William Makis has seen in his career.

"High school kids are coming down with these cancers. The turbo cancers. I'm seeing lymphomas. I'm seeing brain cancers, stage four brain cancers, and then breast cancers, colon cancers, lung cancers. The leukemias that are showing up in the COVID-vaccinated individuals - they can kill in a matter of days or even hours."

Unfortunately this is just the start, according to Dr. Delores Cahill and others the shot will have a 100% kill rate.

