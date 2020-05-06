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Wisconsin Supreme Court Oral Argument: Legislature v. Andrea Palm 5/5/2020 Justice Rebecca Bradley
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33 views • May 06, 2020
Justice Rebecca Bradley: "Where in the constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, unelected cabinet secretary, to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don't comply? With no input from the legislature, without the consent of the people.
Isn't it the very definition of tyranny, for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities? Where does the constitution say that's permissible, counsel?"
Isn't it the very definition of tyranny, for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities? Where does the constitution say that's permissible, counsel?"
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