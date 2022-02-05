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If Election Fraud Not Stopped, US to Become Venezuela: Patrick Byrne
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2 views • February 05, 2022
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Founder and former CEO of Overstock.com Patrick Byrne is working hard to ensure that the 2022 election is secure because if the massive voter fraud seen in 2020 is not fixed, America is on the fast track to becoming Venezuela, the libertarian activist told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman from the We Stand America conference in Texas.
Democrats are already suggesting the 2022 election cannot be trusted, because they are concerned that election integrity measures will succeed and they will be crushed in the midterms. Byrne suggested Americans concerned about these issues get in touch with the America Project to help save the nation.
Founder and former CEO of Overstock.com Patrick Byrne is working hard to ensure that the 2022 election is secure because if the massive voter fraud seen in 2020 is not fixed, America is on the fast track to becoming Venezuela, the libertarian activist told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman from the We Stand America conference in Texas.
Democrats are already suggesting the 2022 election cannot be trusted, because they are concerned that election integrity measures will succeed and they will be crushed in the midterms. Byrne suggested Americans concerned about these issues get in touch with the America Project to help save the nation.
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