BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

School in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, which was subjected to an Israeli-American attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1352 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 1 day ago

The school in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, which was subjected to an Israeli-American attack.

Iranian television: The deaths of 36 students in a school in southern Iran due to an Israeli-American airstrike.

UPDATE:  The number of deaths resulting from the attack on a primary school for girls in Iran has reached 63, according to local authorities.

From Rybar:

IRGC Generals Under a School Desk📝

Despite claims of strikes on nuclear facilities and key figures in Iran, most of the casualties so far are children.

At one girls' school, 24 people were killed, with 45 suffering various injuries. There is also fresh footage of strikes on streets: along with military targets in Tehran itself, neighboring houses are being destroyed. Iranian television reports dozens of civilian deaths across the country, and there is little reason to doubt this.

During the 12-day war, the total death toll in Iran exceeded one thousand people, with up to 4,870 wounded according to various sources. Iranian authorities then confirmed the deaths of 935 people, including 38 children and 132 women.

However, just as the international community swallowed the Gaza sector and past heavy casualties in Iran without notice, it will not notice this either. But for those affected in the Gulf states, of which there are (so far?) almost none - they will also try to hold the Tehran authorities accountable.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy