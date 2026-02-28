The school in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, which was subjected to an Israeli-American attack.

Iranian television: The deaths of 36 students in a school in southern Iran due to an Israeli-American airstrike.

UPDATE: The number of deaths resulting from the attack on a primary school for girls in Iran has reached 63, according to local authorities.

From Rybar:

IRGC Generals Under a School Desk📝

Despite claims of strikes on nuclear facilities and key figures in Iran, most of the casualties so far are children.

At one girls' school, 24 people were killed, with 45 suffering various injuries. There is also fresh footage of strikes on streets: along with military targets in Tehran itself, neighboring houses are being destroyed. Iranian television reports dozens of civilian deaths across the country, and there is little reason to doubt this.

During the 12-day war, the total death toll in Iran exceeded one thousand people, with up to 4,870 wounded according to various sources. Iranian authorities then confirmed the deaths of 935 people, including 38 children and 132 women.

However, just as the international community swallowed the Gaza sector and past heavy casualties in Iran without notice, it will not notice this either. But for those affected in the Gulf states, of which there are (so far?) almost none - they will also try to hold the Tehran authorities accountable.