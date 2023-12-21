Create New Account
NWO: Wake up America as war will soon be in your backyard
Published 16 hours ago

The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the United States, will get invaded thanks to internal chaos, thanks to Jesuit involvement, and her enemy’s increasing strength.

And the Vatican will step in to convert once Protestant American to catholicism which will lead to her complete national destruction and demise.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.

