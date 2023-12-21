NWO: Wake up America as war will soon be in your backyard

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the United States, will get invaded thanks to internal chaos, thanks to Jesuit involvement, and her enemy’s increasing strength.
And the Vatican will step in to convert once Protestant American to catholicism which will lead to her complete national destruction and demise.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.