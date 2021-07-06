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No More Tolerating the Dodgy Globalists and Dodgy BS 19 Fraud – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored – Australian National Review
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90 views • July 06, 2021
Want your world back . Develop some courage and take a stand with your life . No taking the Bs 19 jab designed for losers with low IQ , no wearing masks designed for human slaves and no more letting the criminal elites and cringing cartels like the Rothschilds and Rockefeller’s corrupt our world. They want war - let’s give them a war - delete the elite - their billons more of us so don’t be scared of these demasculated cowards of men. Www.anrnews.com
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