Biden Believes YOU Are ‘A Stupid S.O.B.’

Someone should call an ambulance because Americans are in a state of whiplash by what has been happening these past few weeks. Maybe that is why President Joe Biden called Fox News’ Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b----” for asking whether inflation was a political liability at the end of a recent news conference. But alas, Biden was not simply referring to Doocy as a stupid S.O.B. In fact, he did what he always does. Biden said the quiet part out loud about how he feels regarding you, me, and most of America. His commentary does help him in one thing: unification. Biden just does not understand that his campaign promise of unification is becoming fulfilled in unification against him.