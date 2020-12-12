Find Muck the Movie : The Occult of Freemasonic Kabbalah of the Global Elite Zionist.

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A dismissive attitude is the opposite of an open mind. This mini documentary is not to convince you of anything. But rather, it is a platform to consider esoteric information for your own study. It is for you to initiate new information that is not readily available to the average person.
Secret societies do exist. But how far does the rabbit hole go? The Spherical Caryatid (monument at WTC) represents the earth sephirot (root chakra) of Malkuth. And the One World Tower (along with the Washington monument, the Eiffel Tower and the Obelisk in St. Peter's Square) represents Daat, the mystery sephirot of ascension.
The twin pillars represent the outer columns of severity and mercy of the Kabbalah Tree of Life, aka, Boaz & Jachin of Solomon's Temple. All to escalate to the Eastern Star Sirius by way of Jacobs Ladder! I realize this sounds outrageous, bizarre and complete conspiracy theory non-sense.
I made this documentary because I was tired of people thinking I was crazy. Was 9/11 a Freemasonic Kabbalah ritual of the Power Elite? Follow me down the rabbit hole with an open mind. Try to find flaws in my theories! When you see the esoteric proof, you will never look at the world the same way again.
Quick note. The first part (15 min) of the documentary will set up the rest. Have patience. You will be rewarded with some of the most mind blowing information you will ever encounter. The illustrations will make you a believer! Welcome to Mind Fuck. Ahem.. Find Muck!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8oo-x_QlvE
Killumi Ronnie