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Vegas Shooting Parts Unknown
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40 views • October 04, 2021
This image is the only known proof of assassins shooting from the Mandalay tram station tunnels on Oct 1 2017, A large portion of the exterior wall is shot away, U can even see the bird/ Pigeon Guard slumped down from where it was attached on the ledge. This is Las Vegas Dirty Secret Uncovered.
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