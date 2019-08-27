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Une Allemande démonte l'arnaque climatique.
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66 views • August 27, 2019
La vidéo originale censurée en Allemagne quelques heures après sa publication puis réuploadée. Pourtant, rien que du bon sens :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_9DUPoI_WU
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée :
https://www.brighteon.com/67f4b47e-7170-4e49-9030-7061299d0aae
La chaine de Naomi SEIBT qui s'était faite remarquer à 14 ans par un essai sur le nationalisme qui avait fait le buzz outre-Rhin :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeYSlCaX1PheCaqxN7u2klw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_9DUPoI_WU
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée :
https://www.brighteon.com/67f4b47e-7170-4e49-9030-7061299d0aae
La chaine de Naomi SEIBT qui s'était faite remarquer à 14 ans par un essai sur le nationalisme qui avait fait le buzz outre-Rhin :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeYSlCaX1PheCaqxN7u2klw
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