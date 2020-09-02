© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New data from the CDC Sets Total U.S. Deaths for COVID at 9,000
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • September 02, 2020
New data from the CDC website shows 90% of COVID tests were false-positives and only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID were people who actually had it. The total number of COVID deaths according to the CDC is only about 9,000 in the United States.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.