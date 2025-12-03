The World Is Splitting into Cartels and Kingdoms

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ancient pyramids, forgotten civilizations and climate flip-flops point to the end of cheap food and endless growth. Cartels aren’t just fighting over drugs anymore they’re seizing farmland, placing landmines in avocado groves and redrawing the map of Mexico and South America by brute force. At the same time BRICS nations are building a gold-backed, pipeline-connected super-economy that makes the West look like yesterday’s news.


david dubyneancient civilizationsadapt 2030gold backed currencyresource warswhat comes nextmexico cartelsbrics expansionpyramids around the worldglobal realignmentthe civilization cycle podcastworld fragmentationpodcast episode ancient historynew world blocsmexico food warancient china pyramidshidden pyramidsmexico collapsefood system crisisgold trade systemsurvival 2026energy corridors
