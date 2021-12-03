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JONATHAN KLECK KNOWS THAT WE ARE ANGELS - HE THAT EATS BREAD W/ME HAS LIFTED UP HIS HEEL AGAINST ME
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187 views • December 03, 2021
The LORD God is Perfect in all His Ways. All Glory is His alone. Seeing the evil in this world is not the same as "seeing" and "hearing" the WORD. You guys all understand more about the "god" of this world than anyone else. But, you know nothing about the LORD God. Ask yourself, why do you think that is? So... you understand the depths of Satan. Go and look that up with a spirit of humility and repentance...
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The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/03/the-end-is-here/
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
What Is Truth In The Bible -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/19/what-is-truth/
Prepared As A Bride Adorned To Her Husband -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/28/as-a-bride-adorned-to-her-husband/
A Walk In The Spirit – Walk As Jesus Did -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/02/a-walk-in-the-spirit/
Come, Buy, And Eat. Come Buy Wine And Milk Without Money And Without Price -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/07/come-buy-and-eat/
What Is The Will Of God? -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/28/what-is-the-will-of-god/
6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/03/the-end-is-here/
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