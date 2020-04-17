© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Workers & Police Clap for themselves in Leeds England!!
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • April 17, 2020
Meanwhile the whole country of the UK is under lockdown. The Medical Workers & the Police decided to give themselves a around of applause. Clapping for themselves without Social Distancing!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.