Reimbursement Codes, Prof. Dr. Dana Flavin, Foundation for Collaborative Medicine and Research, Politicized Science, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, HHS Agenda - The RSB Show 7-8-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Reimbursement Code Monopoly, Prof. Dr. Dana Flavin, Foundation for Collaborative Medicine and Research, Hydrangea Arborescens, Politicized Science, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, HHS Agenda, Health Freedom, Americans Quitting Multivitamins and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/reimbursement-code-monopoly-prof-dr-dana-flavin-hydrangea-arborescens-politicized-science-dr-stephanie-haridopolos-americans-quitting-multivitamins/