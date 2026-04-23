China’s Energy Security and Independence, an interview with Eric Yeung

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China’s energy story isn’t what you’ve been told. While many assume dependence, reality shows strategic independence—domestic production, massive renewables, and long-term planning. Even global tensions barely shake its supply. The real play? Diversification at scale. The narrative is shifting fast.
#EnergySecurity #ChinaRising #Geopolitics #Renewables #GlobalPower #EnergyIndependence
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