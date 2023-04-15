Create New Account
Maoist Cultural Revolution with American Characteristics: Identity Politics Radicalizing the Youth
American Patriots God Country
Published 14 hours ago

What we are seeing in America and the West is Maoist Cultural Revolution with American Characteristics. Identity Politics is Radicalizing our youth and it's time we STOP it!


