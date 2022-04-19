© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toronto's Corrupt Police Stalking Me at My Workplace (The Same Cop as in a Previous Video)
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • April 19, 2022
These corrupt activities by the stalkers in the police department are undertaken with virtual impunity. For two years they have been stalking me and following me everywhere I go, despite the fact that I have no criminal record and am a law abiding citizen. They also set up fake/staged events in order to provide themselves with plausible deniability for these stalking and organized harassment activities.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.