Lady Michelle Renouf's Dresden Speech And It's Legal Fallout

An influential English woman speaks sympathetically at an outdoor commemoration of the genocidal and unnessesary bombing of civilians in the German culture city of Dresden 2 and a half months before the end of WW 2. For this act of reconciliation, the German authorities charged her with hate speech.