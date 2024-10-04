"F*ck our government!" - North Carolina resident shares the horrific state of things after Hurricane Helene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"F*ck our government!"
A North Carolina resident shares the horrific state of things after Hurricane Helene.
These hurricane victims will only receive, $750. Read it here:
