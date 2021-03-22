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Cry From Israel by Ilana Rachel Daniel
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100 views • March 22, 2021
Ilana Rachel Daniel is active in Jerusalem as a health advisor and information officer for a new political party (Rappeh) that is heavily opposed by the regime. Opening a banc account is not possible and members of the party are also thwarted in their daily lives.
Ilana Rachel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination," told Ilana to Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio .
Ilana Rachel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination," told Ilana to Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio .
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