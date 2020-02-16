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It is Now - Your Day of Redemption, Musings #34 The Way Out
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6 views • February 16, 2020
Do you know that one day we will all stand before The Lord and we must account for our life we have lived here on earth. What is necessary now to be pleasing to Him. What do our habits tell us. How do we react to every day things. Are they pleasing to The Lord. Do you care?
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