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Coronavirus MASK: Learn your CONSTITUTIONAL and MEDICAL Rights
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2616 views • June 18, 2021
▶️ TAKE ACTION: Watch this video and learn your human rights, natural rights, medical rights, and constitutional rights (if you are an American), to NOT having to wear this bullcrap occult ritual, medically unnecessary, and harmful to your health, mask! No matter if you are a healthy individual or a healthy business, use these TOOLS to assert your rights and not submit to WORLDWIDE GLOBALIST NEW WORLD ORDER TYRANNY! YOUR TELEVISION IS LYING TO YOU, YOUR POLITICIANS ARE LYING TO YOU, YOUR CITY COUNCIL IS LYING TO YOU! YOU ARE UNDER EXTREME TYRANNY, AND YOUR ACQUIESCENCE TO THIS SATANIC OCCULT RITUAL MASK-WEARING BECAUSE SOME IDIOT NEW WORLD ORDER PUPPET "LEGISLATES" IT, IS BETRAYAL TO HUMANITY AND YOUR OWN COMMON SENSE! WAKE UP AND STAND UP TO YOUR CONSCIENCE AND ASSERT YOUR GOD-GIVEN NATURAL HUMAN RIGHTS
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▶️ LINKS TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT OUT THE DOCUMENTS:
1️⃣ HighImpactFlix:
https://bit.ly/FaceMaskFlyer2
2️⃣ KateDalleyShow:
http://katedalleyradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/COVID19-LETTERS-AND-POSTERS.pdf
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SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
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▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
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▶️ LINKS TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT OUT THE DOCUMENTS:
1️⃣ HighImpactFlix:
https://bit.ly/FaceMaskFlyer2
2️⃣ KateDalleyShow:
http://katedalleyradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/COVID19-LETTERS-AND-POSTERS.pdf
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
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