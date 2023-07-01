[Superceded - see new version 3] DAY 3 - C2C Campaign: Raul Angulo, Seattle Fire Capt. Ret.

[Superceded by corrected version #3 which includes almost 3 mins more footage

at end: • DAY 3 - C2C Campa... ] Welcome to DAY 3 of 8 of our ‘9/11: Crime

Scene to Courtroom’ Campaign for the Film Series. Phase 1 on WTC Building 7 is

“in-the-can” and in post-production. We’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the

critical WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series! TODAY we bring you

exclusive testimony from 38-year firefighter and retired Seattle Fire Dept.

Captain Raul Angulo! He wrote the book on how to fight fires in buildings.

Raul will be featured in Part One of the Film Series, (as well as Part 2 - if

we succeed this week in raising our goal of $54,000 from YOU - our Co-

Producers!) Captain Angulo, who’s chapter on high-rise firefighting in the

textbook remains the standard for strategy and tactics in skyscrapers, is the

expert on this subject - and shares a piece of it with you today. Raul Angulo

takes on the WTC 7 NIST Report directly, pointing out the inconsistency of its

conclusion that, for the first time, normal office fires have brought down a

steel-framed fire-proofed high-rise building. And yet fire fighting tactics in

these buildings have NOT changed at all in the 20 years since. Uh… does anyone

see a problem here?! He does — and he wrote the book. Yes - it’s also among

the strongest of testimonies that we’ve been waiting for in the 9/11 Truth

Movement. And there is soooo much more that he shares in the film. In fact,

each of our experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film series are just as

powerful witnesses for the Grand Jury Investigation, that we seek to inform

with our Film Series. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series

to see the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! In this

Fundraising drive we take you “behind the scenes” because we want you to know

what’s happening on the film set and in the editing room. Captain Angulo was

just the SECOND taste of the excitement on the set - with 6 MORE EXPERTS TO

COME each day over the week. We have to raise $54,000 together this week! This

film series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more

critically, in public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's

office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition

and Evidentiary Exhibits. This Film Project is a partnership of RichardGage911

and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick

Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most

comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,

I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington

DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. We are now

inviting each and every one of you to Co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene

to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-

point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE can! Mick and I, who have

earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up

to do it for you! So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep

resolve about the importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a

cause that I believe in wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are

capable of? Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves

financially very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of

us. It’s a matter of finding our own personal giving level, based on our

means, and how inspired we are about our freedom in this country.

Because—let’s face it—the Powers-That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of control; and

it’s only getting worse. Where do you draw YOUR line in the sand? If we all

participate, then its painless! And we will raise the required $54,000

together THIS week! We can All find our place on this giving ladder! Where is

yours? $10? $100? $1000? Maybe you’re the one who can give at an even higher

level because you understand the importance of this unique project for a

historic Special Grand Jury which is also designed to wake up the public! And

now….it’s even easier! We have a grant! A generous donor who has a passion for

this film project has stepped forward with a Matching Grant to match the first

$5,000 raised for C2C for Phase 2, starting TODAY! Come back for DAY 4 to hear

the astonishing and exclusive testimony of eyewitness and first-responder

Captain Richard Patterson of the New York Fire Department. Tomorrow you will

see FDNY C

