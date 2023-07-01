[Superceded - see new version 3] DAY 3 - C2C Campaign: Raul Angulo, Seattle Fire Capt. Ret.

[Superceded by corrected version #3 which includes almost 3 mins more footage
Scene to Courtroom’ Campaign for the Film Series. Phase 1 on WTC Building 7 is
“in-the-can” and in post-production. We’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the
critical WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series! TODAY we bring you
exclusive testimony from 38-year firefighter and retired Seattle Fire Dept.
Captain Raul Angulo! He wrote the book on how to fight fires in buildings.
Raul will be featured in Part One of the Film Series, (as well as Part 2 - if
we succeed this week in raising our goal of $54,000 from YOU - our Co-
Producers!) Captain Angulo, who’s chapter on high-rise firefighting in the
textbook remains the standard for strategy and tactics in skyscrapers, is the
expert on this subject - and shares a piece of it with you today. Raul Angulo
takes on the WTC 7 NIST Report directly, pointing out the inconsistency of its
conclusion that, for the first time, normal office fires have brought down a
steel-framed fire-proofed high-rise building. And yet fire fighting tactics in
these buildings have NOT changed at all in the 20 years since. Uh… does anyone
see a problem here?! He does — and he wrote the book. Yes - it’s also among
the strongest of testimonies that we’ve been waiting for in the 9/11 Truth
Movement. And there is soooo much more that he shares in the film. In fact,
each of our experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film series are just as
powerful witnesses for the Grand Jury Investigation, that we seek to inform
with our Film Series. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series
to see the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! In this
Fundraising drive we take you “behind the scenes” because we want you to know
what’s happening on the film set and in the editing room. Captain Angulo was
just the SECOND taste of the excitement on the set - with 6 MORE EXPERTS TO
COME each day over the week. We have to raise $54,000 together this week! This
film series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more
critically, in public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's
office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition
and Evidentiary Exhibits. This Film Project is a partnership of RichardGage911
and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick
Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most
comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,
I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington
DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. We are now
inviting each and every one of you to Co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene
to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-
point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE can! Mick and I, who have
earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up
to do it for you! So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep
resolve about the importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a
cause that I believe in wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are
capable of? Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves
financially very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of
us. It’s a matter of finding our own personal giving level, based on our
means, and how inspired we are about our freedom in this country.
Because—let’s face it—the Powers-That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of control; and
it’s only getting worse. Where do you draw YOUR line in the sand? If we all
participate, then its painless! And we will raise the required $54,000
together THIS week! We can All find our place on this giving ladder! Where is
yours? $10? $100? $1000? Maybe you’re the one who can give at an even higher
level because you understand the importance of this unique project for a
historic Special Grand Jury which is also designed to wake up the public! And
now….it’s even easier! We have a grant! A generous donor who has a passion for
this film project has stepped forward with a Matching Grant to match the first
$5,000 raised for C2C for Phase 2, starting TODAY! Come back for DAY 4 to hear
the astonishing and exclusive testimony of eyewitness and first-responder
Captain Richard Patterson of the New York Fire Department. Tomorrow you will
see FDNY C
