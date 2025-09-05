Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 5, 2025 - Brighteon AI engine transcends normal AI - full Health Ranger demonstration

- Roman Yampolsky Interview and DMSO Usage (0:10)

- RFK Jr. vs. US Senate (4:57)

- Enoch AI Demonstration (13:44)

- Enoch's Capabilities and Applications (19:35)

- Mission Statement and Future Goals (41:24)

- Challenges and Solutions in Health Freedom (1:08:44)

- Human Element vs. AI in Medicine (1:09:14)

- Legislation and AI in Medicine (1:24:14)

- Holistic Medicine and Big Pharma (1:27:10)

- Challenges in Medical Freedom (1:35:19)

- Historical and Current Medical Practices (1:56:18)

- Impact of Electromagnetic Radiation (1:56:37)

- Future of Medical Education (2:02:22)

- Supporting Holistic Health (2:04:44)

- Final Thoughts and Acknowledgments (2:10:57)





