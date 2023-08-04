Create New Account
Sheer Madness, Illinois Governor Signs Off On Total Anarchy
In the midst of UN Agenda 2030 & George Soros/Biden's Open Borders Immigration Crisis; Chicago Natives Enraged with the influx of thousands of Migrants being given preferential treatment & seeing their Neighborhood Public Schools paid for by their taxes now being turned into Migrant Shelters with increasing crimes being committed by Migrants; Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed HB 3751 enabling Foreign Nationals to become Illinois Law Enforcement Officers! 

